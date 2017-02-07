Trump Promises $100 Billion Payday to Big Banks

President Trump is taking aim at banking regulations after signing an executive order that would chip away at the Dodd-Frank Act. This could be a gift worth $100 billion or more for the biggest banks.

Donald Trump held his first phone call with Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko over the weekend while also sending signals that he could seek cooperation with Russia in Syria. So which way is the wind blowing for the new U.S. administration? Mark Sleboda, international security and affairs analyst, joins the show.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday, urging Britain to take a more aggressive line on Iran just days after the Trump administration rolled out new sanctions against Tehran. Brian is joined by Catherine Shakdam, political commentator and analyst, talks about the significance of Netanyahu's visit.

