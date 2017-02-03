Will Trump's War of Words Against Iran Lead to Real War?

The Trump administration has ramped up its tough talk against Iran with the President saying Tehran has “officially been put on notice”. Iran has brushed aside Trump’s comments, but this bullying rhetoric from the United States could be a sign of greater aggression to come.

Controversy continues to rage as the British government publishes a white paper outlining what Brexit will look like. This comes one day after Parliament voted to grant Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50 to begin the process of leaving the EU. George Galloway, a former member of Parliament and prominent anti-war activist, speaks with Brian about what's next.

Bernie Sanders has addressed a rally of of the United Steelworkers called “Keep It Made in America”. How does Sanders’ outlook on the outsourcing of U.S. jobs differ from the positions of Trump? And what’s the real cause of the decline of industrial jobs in the United States? Ted Rall, editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins the show.

