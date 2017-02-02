General Mattis' Asia Pivot With a Vengeance?

Donald Trump's Secretary of Defence James Mattis has arrived in South Korea for his first trip abroad ahead of traveling to Japan tomorrow. Is this the Asia Pivot but with a vengeance?

The text of a new proposed constitution for Syria that was drafted by Russia has been released by Sputnik News. Can this controversial proposal serve as a roadmap for peace in Syria? Alaa Ebrahim, a Syria journalist based in Damascus, joins the show to discuss the importance of this draft and what the chances are of it leading to a resolution of the country's six-year war.

Could the whole of California become a sanctuary state? Some Democrats in the state are proposing a rule that would stop police officers from working with federal immigration authorities to enforce Donald Trump’s executive order. Brian is joined by Kevin Akin of the Peace & Freedom Party and Gloria La Riva, the 2016 Presidential candidate of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to speak about where the ongoing resistance in the state is heading.

