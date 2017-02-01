New Supreme Court to Target Women, Labor, Immigrants, Voting Rights

President Donald Trump has announced Neil Gorsuch as his pick for the vacant Supreme Court justice role. Who is Gorsuch, the judge expected to follow in the ultra right-wing footsteps of Antonin Scalia? What does Trump’s choice say about the direction his administration is heading in and what role Gorsuch can be expected to play in US politics? Gorsuch’s relatively young age means that he will be an important figure in the U.S. government for decades to come.

