US Destroys Majority Muslim Countries, Now Tells Refugees 'Stay Out!'

Protests continue to rage nationwide as tens of thousands descend on airports to rally against Donald Trump’s executive order establishing a moratorium on entrances into the United States by citizens of 7 majority-Muslim countries. But Trump is sticking by his deeply unpopular order despite global outrage.

Donald Trump spoke with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and pledged his support for so-called “safe zones” in Syria and Yemen. Trump criticized Hillary Clinton’s interventionist position on the Middle East during the campaign, but not it appears he is getting ready to implement her program. Daniel Lazare, journalist and author, discusses Trump's policy toward the Middle East.

Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time over the weekend in a phone call lasting an hour. Is a thaw in relations between the US and Russia in the making, and what are the big issues? Mark Sleboda, international security and affairs analyst, joins the show.

