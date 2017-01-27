Trump's 'Safe Zones' in Syria: Theatrics or a Wider War?

President Donald Trump has said he will establish so-called "safe zones" in Syria. What is a safe zone, how would they be established, and would this set the US up for a much deeper illegal intervention?

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking today at the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, part of a heavy Trump administration presence at the rally. Brian is joined by Jane Cutter, editor of LiberationNews.org, and Danielle Norwood, an organizer with Women Organized to Resist and Defend (WORD), to speak about Trump's anti-women agenda.

As the world marks the 50th anniversary of banning nuclear weapons in space, is the rush to militarize space bringing the prospect of war closer to realization? Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association, joins the show.

