Is Trump About to Bring Back Bush's 'Black Site' Torture Program?

What might be a draft executive order reinstating the CIA's "black site" torture program being prepared by the Trump administration was leaked to the press yesterday and reported in the NY Times, Washington Post and other media. The White House press spokesperson said that it was not a White House document. What was the document? Where did it come from? Is this fake news or is Trump getting ready to bring back one of the most infamous Bush administration policies?

Trump has signed an executive order pertaining to the infamous "wall" along the US-Mexico border. As the economic and foreign ministers of Mexico visit Washington, is NAFTA on the way out? Pete Dolack, an organizer against NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership with Trade Justice New York Metro, talks about what's ahead for the U.S.-Mexico relationship.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May becomes the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump as the UK prepares to exit from the European Union. John Wight, the host of Radio Sputnik's Hard Facts, joins the show to talk about the significance of the visit and the so-called "special relationship" between the UK and United States.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

