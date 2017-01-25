Syria Peace Talks Conclude: A War Without End or an End to the War?

The Astana peace talks have concluded. Officials say the meeting was a success, but the outcome of the fight over the future of Syria is far from settled.

The UK's Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May can't bypass Parliament before triggering Article 50 to begin the process of removing Britain from the European Union. Britain is leaving the European Union but is Scotland leaving the UK? Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins the show.

Donald Trump has signed executive orders to advance the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, setting up a new confrontation with indigenous nations and communities, environmental activists who are determined to fight back. Dennis Banks, co-founder of the American Indian Movement, discusses the ramifications of Trump's orders.

