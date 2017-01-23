Astana Peace Talks: Turning Point for Syria and World Politics?

Peace talks aimed at ending Syria's nearly six-year war are set to begin today in Astana, Kazakhstan, but unlike the Geneva talks that failed to bring about a resolution, this time the talks exclude the United States. What does the new relationship between Russia, Turkey and Iran mean for the prospects of achieving peace? Which opposition groups are attending? Which ones aren’t? What will the role of the United States be now that Donald Trump has become the president?

