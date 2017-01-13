George Galloway on the War Between Trump and the CIA Leadership

The identity of the British intelligence officer who allegedly compiled the dossier on Donald Trump has been revealed. Who is the former MI6 agent Christopher Steele and what role did he play in the ongoing war between Trump and the CIA leadership?

Several Trump nominees sounded an extremely belligerent note in their confirmation hearings, targeting China and Russia. Will the positions stated by Defense Secretary nominee James Mattis, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, and proposed CIA head Mike Pompeo lead to more confrontation with Russia and China dashing hopes for a reduction in international tensions that are boiling over? Brian is joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda.

In other confirmation hearing news, Jeff Sessions was questioned about his history of racist comments, will his racism be consider just a little blip or an actual obstacle to his confirmation. David Cobb, 2004 presidential candidate for the Green Party as well as Jill Stein’s campaign manager in this past election, joins the show.

