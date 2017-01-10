Abby Martin: Anti-Russia Intelligence Report 'Audaciously Ridiculous'

The US intelligence agencies' unclassified report on Russia's involvement in the election didn't provide any evidence of hacking, instead choosing to focus on media such as RT, including a show that hasn't been on the air for nearly two years. Brian speaks with Abby Martin about why her show was included and the way the mainstream media has slandered her.

President Obama gives his farewell speech tonight in Chicago, just ten days before the end of his administration. What is his real legacy? Walter Smolarek, producer of Loud & Clear, discusses Obama's two terms and if he will challenge Trump in his final address.

Today marks ten years since George W. Bush ordered a troop surge in Iraq at the height of the US occupation, but a decade later thousands of US forces remain as the Iraqi army advances on Mosul. Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, discusses the past decade of US intervention in the Middle East.

