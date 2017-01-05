Cyber Experts Blast Russia Hacking Allegations: Where's the Proof?

The Senate is set to hold an Armed Services Committee hearing on alleged Russian hacking today, but will any evidence finally be provided? Becker investigates the assertions of U.S. intelligence agencies and their motives for making these accusations.

President Obama has received a farewell tribute from the Armed Forces. Ben Norton, independent journalist, discusses Obama's legacy of eight years of war, occupation and intervention.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is officially investigated for corruption, pointing to endemic corruption in Israeli politics as the country becomes more estranged from the international community in the aftermath of the UN vote on settlements. Alberto Garcia Watson, a former senior correspondent based in the Middle East, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!