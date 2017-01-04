North Korea in the Crosshairs: Trump's Advisers Demand Showdown

Few countries are as fiercely demonized as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — more commonly known as North Korea. The media presents the country as a dangerous and mysterious pariah that lashes out uncontrollably at its neighbors. But as we should come to expect from the corporate media, this is a total distortion. What’s the real history of US-North Korean relations? As Donald Trump prepares to become the next president of the United States, what does this mean for the prospects of normalization between the U.S. and the DPRK? What’s the situation inside of North Korea? And how does this relate to the geopolitics of the region?

