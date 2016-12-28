Miko Peled: How an Israeli General's Son Became a Palestine Supporter

Since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, the Palestinian people have been struggling for the right of return to their homes and for their independence and dignity. But an often untold part of the story is the Israeli citizens who have turned against the Zionist ideology and the Israeli government and have joined the movement for Palestinian rights and the creation of a single democratic state. One of these activists in Miko Peled, the son of an Israeli general who also turned peace activist, and grandson of one of the signatures of the Israeli Declaration of Independence.

