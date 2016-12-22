Turkey-Russia-Iran Agreement: Is US Out in the Cold in Syria?

Over a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara. Turkey has pointed the fingers at the Fethullah Gulen and by extension the United States as political shockwaves reverberate throughout the Middle East and the world.

The race for the next chair of the Democratic National Committee is in full swing and all indications are that the Democrats refuse to learn the lesson of Hillary Clinton’s humiliating defeat. Ted Rall, political cartoonist and columnist, joins the show to discuss what the importance of the race.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry has arrested five people for fabricating images that would be passed off as scenes of suffering in Aleppo. In Syria’s five and a half year war, it’s far from the only incident of images being produced or manipulated to mould public opinion. Becker is joined by Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, for insight into the information war.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com