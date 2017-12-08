Register
12:36 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Level Talk with John Harrison

    We Are All Aliens?

    Level Talk with John Harrison
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    British scientists have studied interplanetary dust that can travel through space at up to 70km per second. They calculate that if bio-particles high in the atmosphere could be dislodged from the Earth's gravity by incoming space dust, the same process could have happened in reverse.

    Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, the director of the Buckingham Centre for Astrobiology at the University of Buckingham in the UK, and Dr Martin Ferus, from the Department of Spectroscopy, at the Czech Academy of Sciences have different views on this subject, and discuss them in this program.

    Dr Ferus starts the programme by explaining that about 36,000 tons of interplanetary dust enters our atmosphere every year. "This seems like a lot," he says, "but over the past 4 billion years the total amount of dust hitting the earth represents only about 3% of the total weight of our atmosphere. Most of the dust particles do not contain atmospheric particles but silicate, and their amount is absolutely negligible in comparison with the total mass of the earth's surface."

    It is not the quantity that is important, however. "You don't need more than one or two hundred living cells to start off life on any planet. So I think the quantity is not the relevant issue. It's the mechanism by which life can be transported. We know that life exists on the earth of course, we know that some of these life forms could reach high into the atmosphere, even the stratosphere and very recently, Russian cosmonauts have been discovering microscopic life forms on the outside of the International Space Station which is orbiting at 400 kilometers above the earth's surface. So you can have life existing beyond the atmosphere of the earth, but the real question is: how did life begin on earth? All of the experiments that have been done so far have been based on the presumption that life started on earth….There have been people who have been working on this for a lifetime, and there has been absolutely no success in turning non-life to life on the very small scale of our planet….The possibility that life is transported to us from the very much bigger system which is the cosmos is something that many of us have discussed and talked about for quite a long time."

    Dr Ferus, however, doubts that life can in fact travel across space, and he also considers that the speed of which life can travel is too slow. The possibility of living organisms on interstellar dust surviving the very long periods of time in space is unlikely he says. Professor Wickramasinghe argues however that life forms can exist within larger objects, such as meteorites and comets, almost indefinitely. "In amber which has been discovered from prehistoric times, micro-organisms have survived for something like two or three or four million years. The importance of that is that the earth's environment is not entirely radiation free; background radiation is hitting these organisms and they are surviving for millions of years. And by analogy, we calculate that organisms, even unprotected, can survive the long passages of time needed to travelling from one planetary system, to another. The survival of just a handful of micro-organisms is enough to fertilize a planet." Dr Ferus argues that we need to research what happens to organisms when exposed to solar radiation to see if particles can survive this kind of radiation."

    Dr Ferus proposes that life evolved on earth, and that once the process started it developed very quickly. Professor Wickramasinghe, however, argues that there is no evidence to support that hypothesis, and that such theories are "speculation, almost religion." Talking about religion, host John Harrison suggests that the 'panspermia idea' threatens the whole creationist idea. Professor Wickramasinghe replies that when it comes to life and the origins of life, there is a mystery. "Whether life came from a chemical process or whether it came from outside the universe, there is still is an unresolved puzzle as to where the information part of life has come from, and that is unanswered, so this is the link to religion." Dr Ferus insists however, that the velocity of interstellar dust is too low, and that there is no proof that microcosms can survive for millions of years in interstellar conditions." Professor Wickramasinghe insists that if we know that life exists on earth, then we have to accept that life exists elsewhere in the universe. The argument that life consists of the same building blocks everywhere, however was used against Professor Wickramasinghe, as if life exists everywhere, why could it not have developed on earth? Professor Wickramasinghe answers that the evidence that we have now is very strongly pointing in the direction that life did not start here on the earth, but came from a very much bigger system. Life is a truly cosmic phenomenon."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok