Register
15:46 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Level Talk with John Harrison

    Eternal Immunity for Tony Blair?

    Level Talk with John Harrison
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 8 0 0

    The case for the prosecution of previous UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has come up time and time again, but each time the prosecution’s case is turned down by the powers to be. This month, Tony Blair is once again in the firing line, however as guests in this program discuss, he is unlikely to ever be tried.

    Former Labour MEP Hugh Kerr and Professor of Law and retired senior lawyer with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Alfred De Zayas participate in this program.

    Britain's former Prime Minister and former Labour Party leader, Tony Blair.
    © AFP 2017/ Justin Tallis
    UK Attorney General Attempts to Block Tony Blair Trial Over Iraq War
    General Abdul-Wahid Shannan ar-Ribat, the former chief of staff of the Iraqi Army, requests that Mr. Blair, together with the then foreign secretary Jack Straw, and the attorney general at the time, Lord Goldsmith be put on trial. General Shannon ar-Ribat reportedly seeks their conviction for the crime of ‘aggression’ based on the findings of the 2016 Chilcot report into the war. The present UK Attorney General, Jeremy Wright QC, is having none of this and dismisses the case is ‘hopeless’ because there is no such thing as a ‘crime of aggression’ in English law.

    Both guests in this program give a detailed description of why Mr. Blair should be charged. Professor de Zayas, relying on his professional experience gives a detailed description of the case from the point of view from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN. Hugh Kerr adds that apart from being brought to justice for war crimes, there is also a moral case against Mr. Blair. “There was no basis for this [war] in international law, it was clearly an illegal act…” Hugh points out that both Conservative and Labour politicians clearly do not want to see Mr. Blair tried and appear to be taking steps to prevent this. Hugh says that because the international political environment is different from that in the UK, Mr. Blair could find it difficult to travel abroad in the future.

    Jeremy Wright’s intervention in the case is discussed, and Professor de Zayas portrays a culture of impunity where: “‘we do not commit war crimes, the ‘others’ do.” Professor de Zayas would not only like to see Mr. Blair brought to justice but also reparations paid by the UK and the US to the Iraqi people for the “enormous damage that we have caused them.”

    Professor de Zayas points out that the US is not very likely to listen to the International Criminal Court. He sees the ICC as being a very wounded institution: “as long as it only indicts Africans its credibility is very questionable and it will only become a true International Criminal Court when it starts indicting major war criminals in the West.”

    Hugh Kerr discusses the general lack of awareness of what exactly is going on with Mr. Blair among the population of the UK, which he puts down to control of the mass media. An interesting discussion takes place about the existence of democracy in a situation where the leader of a country cannot be held to account for acts which are illegal. In general, the continued immunity of Mr. Blair from even being brought to trial could be seen by some to be as a display of the health of objectivity of the media and democracy in the UK, and not only the UK.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Chilcot report, Iraqi war, Tony Blair, Iraq, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Nuclear Volleyball
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok