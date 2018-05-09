Register
16:11 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hard Facts

    The Baroness Goes to Syria

    Hard Facts
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 10

    On this week's show Baroness Caroline Cox, of the UK House of Lords, talks to us after her return from Syria, where she found a different reality from that portrayed in the mainstream media.

    The conflict in Syria is being fought on two fronts. The first, and obviously most crucial, is the actual conflict on the ground, pitting the Syrian Arab Army and its allies against a hodge-podge of foreign-backed Salafi-jihadi groups in a war not over the survival or overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, but over the survival of Syria as a secular, non-sectarian and multi-religious state in which the rights of its myriad minority communities are respected and upheld.

    The second front is over the narrative of the conflict, pitting the Western mainstream media against RT, Sputnik, Telesur, and various other media platforms in which this mainstream narrative is contested.

    The inability of the mainstream to dominate coverage of the conflict has resulted in increasingly aggressive ad hominem attacks on those dissenting voices which are most effective and prominent in challenging the mainstream — in the process of which no serious attempt has been made to take on their arguments and analysis.

    Someone who falls into the category of dissenting voices on Syria could not be more part of the establishment if she tried. She is Baroness Cox, cross-bench member of the British House of Lords, who visited the country as part of a delegation just prior to the West's missile strike in response to the allegation that Syrian government forces launched a chemical weapons attack on Douma.

    The Baroness traveled throughout the country, speaking to Syrians from all walks of life, of all background and religious persuasion, doing so with the objective of gaining an understanding of the country and its people as it continues to endure the most profound and grave crisis of its history.

    Thus we were delighted to welcome the Baroness to the show to share her experiences. You can check out her website here.

    Hard Facts is out every Wednesday. Join in the conversation here.

    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse