The Ongoing Political Witchhunt of Jeremy Corbyn

When it comes to the demonization of Jeremy Corbyn, one is reminded of the words of Malcolm X: 'If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people being oppressed and loving those doing the oppressing'...On this week's show John Wight is joined by columnist Mary Dejevsky.

The leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, is being subjected to a withering and unrelenting campaign of demonization that grows in intensity with each passing week.

His entire political history is being picked over with the objective of uncovering material by which to smear, discredit and undermine his leadership. When he isn't being falsely smeared as a Czech Soviet spy, recruited back in the 1980s, he's being attacked as a 'Kremlin stooge' for failing to fall fully into line with the government's allegation — as yet evidence-free — that the Russian state was responsible for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

The latest, and perhaps most pernicious, salvo in what is now a Get Corbyn campaign is over the issue of antisemitism — specifically an antisemitic wall mural that appeared in London in 2012 and a comment posted by the Labour leader on Facebook, sympathizing with the artist after he revealed that he'd been forced to remove it.

Corbyn's enemies and detractors have taken the opportunity to mount a vicious assault against him, alleging that he is soft on the question of antisemitism, and that anti-semites have enjoyed his protection in and around the fringes of the Labour Party ever since he was elected its leader in 2015.

Mary Dejevsky joins Hard Facts to explore the attacks on Corbyn, as we pose the question of whether they are being driven by an agenda to end his leadership on the part of a political and media establishment that fears what a Corbyn government would mean for the status quo at home, when it comes to his belief in wealth redistribution and social justice, and also abroad when it comes to foreign policy?

