Corbyn Smeared As Traitor by UK Right Wing Press: Nazi Germany Redux

As the UK press launches another smear campaign against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, John Wight is joined by Neil Clark to discuss this worrying trend in the spheres of western media and politics, akin to the discrimination and propaganda embraced by 1930s Nazi Germany...

It was German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche who wrote, "Madness is rare in individuals; but in groups, parties, nations, and ages it is the rule."

Witnessing the ongoing, unending, and unyielding anti-Russian hysteria that has taken root in the West at the level of mainstream politics and in the media, who can possibly deny that he was right? For it has indeed entered the realms of madness, a kind of unstoppable insanity in which black is white, up is down, and no smear, regardless of how baseless or outlandish, is deemed beyond the pale.

The claim, carried in the pages of the right wing popular and broadsheet print media in the UK, that Jeremy Corbyn was a paid informant of a Czech Soviet spy in the 1980s, is not only unsubstantiated it is has been debunked by the Czech authorities. Yet no matter, the smears keep on coming, peddled as part of a transparent campaign to derail the possibility of Corbyn entering Downing Street as the nation's prime minister at the next election to enact policies which taken together would amount to a significant break with a neoliberal and unfettered capitalist status quo, responsible for crippling inequality, a low wage economy, and social and economic injustice on a Dickensian scale.

This is why 'they' fear him. And this is why 'they' are going all out to smear him.

Joining us this week is journalist and broadcaster Neil Clark to dissect and analyze where we are with what is, by any objective measure, the madness of our time.

