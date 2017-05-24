The Battle of Moscow - Natasha's Story

By now we are all familiar with the seismic events of the Second World War, the epic magnitude of the struggle to liberate Europe from the tyranny of fascism. What we lack, due to the passage of time, are the human stories conveying the nature and extent of the sacrifice of so many people, the suffering, loss of life, and devastation endured, the emotional turmoil.

John Wight sits down with Natasha Black, who was involved in the Battle of Moscow in 1941, as she describes her role in helping dig the trenches outside Moscow in advance of the Nazi offensive to take the city, the sense of solidarity and camaraderie she experienced alongside her fellow Muscovites as they prepared to repel the Nazi invasion of their country. It is a story of remarkable fortitude, selflessness, and suffering that will literally take your breath away.

We'd love to get your feedback back at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!