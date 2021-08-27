Race to Leave Kabul Ramps Up

Guests:
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | Taliban* Resistance in Northern Afghanistan & Clandestine Operations
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin Pulls Out Russian Nationals
Lauren Steiner - Show host and grassroots activist and organizer | Misanthropic Flat Earthers and Their Monied Backing
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the resistance against the Taliban* in Afghanistan gathering in the Panjshir province. Scott also talked about the delicate situation the US is in because the country is currently engaging in negotiations with the Taliban.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the Russian evacuation from Afghanistan although they plan on keeping representatives in their embassy. Mark also talked about the development of anti-satellite weaponry and the possibility of another space race.
In the third hour, Lauren Steiner joined the conversation to talk about the budget reconciliation and other agenda items for the progressive left. Lauren also discussed the final push in Nancy Pelosi’s career in creating a legacy by cutting child poverty.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
