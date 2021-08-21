Biden's Approval Plummets as He Gets Slammed in Europe for Afghan Withdrawal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the original rule of the Taliban being a popular group, the opinions of other nations on the US for Biden’s failures with pulling out of Afghanistan, who the Taliban* will allow to leave and who must stay, and how Saigon was a better result than Afghanistan.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Afghanistan Then vs Now

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Biden Slammed in Europe for Afghan Withdrawal

Kim Iversen - Independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show | Saigon Way Better Than Afghanistan

In the first hour Ted Rall joined the show to talk about how the Taliban ran Afghanistan in the past, why they became so popular from their inception, and how Afghanistan was different under US occupation.

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for a discussion on the condemnation of the American conduct when pulling out of Afghanistan. It is surely not as simple as the Afghan military not wanting to fight. Peter also talked about how German media is very upset over the handling of the evacuation of Afghanistan on their own front too.

In the third hour Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about her predictions on who the Taliban will allow out of the country and who will be forced to stay. Kim also talked about the difference between Saigon as a messy but successful evacuation, and Afghanistan as a down right oversight and failure of the actual needs of the people there.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.