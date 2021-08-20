Taliban Fire at Protesters in Afghanistan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about accusations of bullying against Megan Rapinoe, the history of the Taliban and Afghanistan that is fueling an unsure future for the country, the steps Australia is taking to combat Covid-19, and the failure of President Biden in leaving Afghanistan the way he wanted.

Guests:

Cordell Woodland - Producer of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik | Strife Among US Women’s Soccer Team

Vijay Prasad - Executive director of the Tricontinental | When Afghanistan Had Promise

Maram Susli - Political commentator and geopolitical analyst | Australian Covid Measures

Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at the NY Post | Afghanistan Withdrawal and Biden's Response

In the first hour, producer Cordell Woodland joined the show to talk about the accusation by Hope Solo against Megan Rapinoe, saying she bullies her teammates into getting political and kneeling during the national anthem. Are Solo’s claims legitimate, or is this just her way of pushing her agenda?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Vijay Prasad for a discussion on the two competing histories of the Taliban in Afghanistan and what that will mean for the future government of this group. Maram Susli also joined the show to talk about Covid-19 protection measures Australia is enacting to combat the new wave of the virus.

In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the key misstep of abandoning Bagram Air Base as the decision that allowed the Taliban* to take over Afghanistan as fast and effective as they did. Taliban fighters also fired at protesters waving flags in Jalalabad, killing three, witnesses and media reported. Michael then talked about the nursing home scandal in New York and how the fear of having enough space in the medical sphere helped contribute to the many elderly deaths.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.