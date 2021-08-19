Taliban Pushes Towards a Modern Future

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the US practice of engaging in warfare without actually being in war, how the media portrays the actions of the Taliban*, updates on Julian Assange, the backlash Biden gets versus Trump, and the speech by Barbara Lee opposite American involvement in Afghanistan.

Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout and marine | Afghanistan: A War Without War

Gareth Porter - Investigative journalist, author and policy analyst | Media’s Take on Taliban* Takeover

Misty Winston - Political activist, organizer and podcast host | Assange and Afghanistan

Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer and author of HR 676 | Barbara Lee After 9/11

In the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the optimal amount of terrorist attacks a nation can face. Should the US have to declare war before military action on foreign soil.

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Gareth Porter for a discussion on the media interpretation of the Taliban* takeover and analysis of Joe Biden’s speech addressing the issues in Afghanistan. We were also joined by Misty Winston for updates around the Julian Assange case and how the United States has escalated their war on dangerous information.

In the third hour, Joel Segal joined the conversation to talk about the speech by Barbara Lee opposing the United States from entering Afghanistan at the very beginning directly after 9/11. Joel also discussed the difference in how the media portrays Biden versus Trump when it comes to handling Afghanistan and immigration.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations