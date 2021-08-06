Italy Follows Suite With 'COVID Green Pass'

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Shane Stranahan talks about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the difficulty of finding a host country for the Olympics, the large steps New York City and Italy are taking for vaccine proof, and the outcomes the sexual assault claims and nursing home scandal against Andrew Cuomo.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Armenia and Azerbaijan Border Conflict

Glenn Osten Anderson - Award-winning documentary director, producer and journalist | The Unwanted Games

Garland Nixon - Sputnik political analyst and the co-host of The Critical Hour | Nina Turner’s Loss & New York and Italy on the Same Page

Margaret Kimberly - Senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report | Cuomo’s Foreseeable Future

Michael Goodwin - Journalist and columnist at the NY Post | Cuomo’s Missteps



In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the highly disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Mark also talked about the modern history of the two countries and the Russian paternalism that helped usher in this strife.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Glenn Osten Anderson for a discussion on the decreasing diversity of the Olympic games. We were then joined by Garland Nixon to talk about the similarities and differences between New York and Italy in their handling of vaccination records.

In the third hour, Margaret Kimberly joined the conversation to talk about the sexual assault findings against NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo being the final straw that can push him out. We were also joined by Michael Goodwin who brought up the key importance that there was no conviction in the Cuomo allegations.

