US Hits Biden’s Vaccine Goal as COVID Cases Rise

Alan MacLeod - Senior staff writer for MintPress News and author | China & US Rivalry
Carl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast | Myanmar General Says Military Rule Until 2023
Misty Winston - Political activist, organizer and show host | Craig Murray
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Cuomo Allegations and a 4th Term
In the first hour, Alan MacLeod joined the show to talk about the American perception of China in the age of ill feelings between the countries. Alan also talks about ways the news consumer can better avoid being duped by fake news.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Carl Zha to talk about the military junta in Myanmar and their retention of power after the coup. Carl also discussed the new nuclear reactor China pioneered using salt as a method of cooling instead of water, making processing energy much safer. Misty Winston also joined the show to discuss Jigsaw Identification in the Craig Murray case.
In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the borderline interrogation of Andrew Cuomo for 11 hours on the sexual assault allegations. Will Cuomo go for a 4th term?
