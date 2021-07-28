Pelosi Assembles the Team; January 6th Riot

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Andrew Cuomo’s governorship, the horrific explosion at a chemical plant in Germany, the history of the Olympics, the case against Chevron and the retaliation of the company against Steven Donzinger.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Feds Drop Inquiry

Glenn Anderson - Professor and award-winning documentary director, producer and journalist | History of the Olympics

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Explosion at Chemical Plant in Germany

Steven Donzinger - American attorney specializing in corporate malfeasance and human rights abuses | Chevron Pollution Case

In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the ever-present, undying determination of Andrew Cuomo to stay in the office of the Governor of New York as the Department of Justice drops their case against him.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Oliver for live coverage of the explosion of a chemical plant in Germany. We were then joined by Glenn Anderson who broke down the history of the Olympics, its use as a propaganda tool, and how today’s games will be written in history.

In the third hour, we were joined by Steven Donzinger after being convicted of contempt in his case against Chevron. He was charged criminally within a civil lawsuit and is currently fighting the case with appeals, all the while staring down jail time.

Also, we discuss the first hearing of the investigative committee led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on the Capitol Riot case.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com