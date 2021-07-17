Raging Floods Claim 100s in Europe

Guests:
Michelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and co-host of Political Misfits | Biden Administration Staff Diversity
Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor | Delta Variant and Covid's Next Surge
In the first hour, Shane and Jamarl demonstrated what a typical FoxNews take on Covid-19 vaccines looks like. Jamarl even states, “Fox is responsible for killing their listeners”.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Michelle Witte to discuss corruption in the Biden administration; after promising to end the corruption from the Trump administration too. Michelle and the hosts of Fault Lines also discussed the meaning behind Hunter Biden’s artwork.
In the third hour, we were joined by Gene Olinger who provided scientific information about Covid’s newest Delta variant and voiced his concerns about potential factors that could cause this “intelligent” virus to worsen. He stressed that even vaccinated persons should do their part to protect everyone around them.
Also, the death toll from devastating floods in Western Europe rose to 150 people.
