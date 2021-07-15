Arrest Warrants Approved for Texas Democrats

Guests:
Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Frustrations in Cuba
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Trouble with the Taliban* & Putin’s Letter
In the first hour, producer Cordell Woodland joined Jamarl Thomas for a discussion on the controversy around Stephen Smith’s comments on Shohei Ohtani. Does the spokesman of a major sport in America have the responsibility to speak English?
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Leo Flores to discuss how various administrations and moves by the United States have helped contribute to the economic collapse and civil unrest in Cuba. Flores also helped shine light on the assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
In the third hour we were joined by Mark Sleboda to talk about Afghanistan and Vladimir Putin's essay on "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians".
Also, Texas Governor and Republicans vow to arrest 57 State Representatives who fled to DC over voting reform.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
