The Taliban Makes Demands, New FDA Warning on J&J

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the health of Tesla as a company in the Chinese market, how the unrest in Cuba got so bad and why their history contributes to that, and how the Green party is making strides in Germany.

Guests:

Ian Goodrum - Senior editor and columnist at China Daily | Tesla in China

Benito Albisa - Profesor at Universidad de La Habana and coordinador at Cuban Trails | Cuban History Before the Revolution

Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | The Green Party and the PESCO

In the first hour Ian Goodrum joined the show to talk about the commodities market in China, specifically regarding Tesla and the electric vehicular market.

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Benito Albisa for a discussion on the unrest in Cuba currently. How have the history of the Cuban Revolution and the current civil condition contributed to the riots we are seeing today?

In the third hour we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about possible legislation taking away the soul of the German Autobahn, and a conversation on PESCO.

Also, we update you on the situation in Afghanistan, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is hit with another warning from FDA.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.