Delta and Lambda Variants Worry Experts

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the inner workings of New York City now that the next mayor has effectively been selected, the toxic nature of American exceptionalism and how it harms international relations, and an intricate look into the tax system in America and how the wealthy try to fight it.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political cartoonist & syndicated columnist | New York Reacts to Eric Adams’ Win

Manila Chan - Veteran news anchor of RT America’s daily news coverage In Question | American Exceptionalism Spills into International Relations

Richard Wolff - Economist, author and professor of economics emeritus, University of Massachusetts Amherst | The Recurring Cycle of Tax Evasion by the Wealthy in America

In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the status of New York. What does the primary win by Eric Adams mean? Why and where is there crime in the city? What is the current state of Critical Race Theory, Defund the Police and Black Lives Matter?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion on American exceptionalism and how this affects the foreign relations of other countries and the USA.

In the third hour, we were joined by Richard Wolff who broke down the dynamic between the IRS and the wealthy in the United States of America, as well as a deep analysis into taxes on major corporations.

We also talk about coronavirus and its new variants - Delta and Lambda - spreading around the world.

