Trump Organization Charged, Withdrawal Out of Afghanistan Ramps Up

Peter Oliver - European Union correspondent for RT International | Euro Travel Ban and the Future of Germany Post-Merkel
Joel Segal - Former congressional staffer | America; the Hostile Work Environment
Jordan Chariton - Investigative reporter and CEO of status Coup | Joe ‘F’ing’ Manchin
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show for discussions on a European travel ban after the increased spread of the coronavirus delta variant, as well as the future of Germany after the 18 year-long run of Angela Merkel is disrupted.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Joel Segal for a talk about the work environment imposed by politicians’ chief of staff and the American cycle of work volatility.
In the third hour, we were joined by Jordan Chariton to talk about Joe Manchin’s refusal to side with his party. Is Manchin just holding out until environmental reforms on the bills are reversed?
We also touch upon news that US Army leaves its last base in Afghanistan and Trump Organisation and its chief financial officer are accused of "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud.
