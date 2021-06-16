Biden Meeting with EU Trade and Technology on Tariffs, Subsidies and Space

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan are joined by producer Austin Pelli to talk about the environment in Geneva around the meeting between Putin and Biden, the PBS documentary painting a terrorist as ‘misunderstood’, the true science behind coronaviruses and Covid-19.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Syrian patriot and Sunni Muslim from Damascus | PBS Whitewashing Al Qaeda Militant, Future of US Involvement in Syria

Dr. Craig Wilen - Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicine and of Immunobiology at Yale University | The Science Behind COVID-19

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Biden Administration on Russia and China

In the first Fault Lines was joined by Jamarl Thomas for his on-the-ground reporting in Europe, as he heads towards Geneva for the summit meeting between Putin and Biden.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Maram Susli to discuss PBS’s documentary series giving a facelift to a terrorist, what the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan signals for its involvement in Syria, and where this week’s meetings will leave the ongoing conflict.

In the third hour, we were joined by Dr. Craig Wilen for a discussion on Covid19 and many of the misconceptions around this and like viruses. Mark Sleboda also joined to highlight some of the major similarities and differences in Biden’s foreign policies, especially regarding China and Russia.

