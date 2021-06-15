New Coronavirus Vaccine, Putin and Biden Warming Up for Their Match

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Shane Stranahan is joined by producer Austin Pelli to talk about the mass land purchases from Blackwater Real Estate, the effects of Covid on the mindset of the upper middle class, the allegations against Dianne Morales, notable remarks from the G7 meeting in Cornwall.

Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, capitalist, Schumpeterian and 'recovering' libertarian | Blackwater Real Estate Purchases & Covid Squeeze on the Upper Middle Class

Chris Smalls - Activist and organizer known for staging a walkout on Amazon | Falling Out with Dianne Morales

Peter Oliver - EU corresponded for RT International | Resolutions From the G7 Meeting

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author | Israel post Netanyahu

Noam Chomsky - American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic, and political activist

In the first hour Shane Stranahan and Austin Pelli talked with Mark Frost about the buying tactics of Blackwater Real Estate and the wealthy in the country being able to secure their wealth with minimal work in return.

In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Chris Smalls regarding the recent allegations against Dianne Morales. We were also joined by Peter Oliver who helped showcase some of the highlights from the G7 summit meeting in Cornwall. Finally, Miko Peled also came on the show to talk about the governing state of Israel now that Netanyahu has been voted out.

In the third hour we were joined by famed linguist and political activist and intellectual Professor Noam Chomsky to discuss how propaganda works, how the state responds to pushback against its narratives, and the treatment of public intellectuals over the 20th century.

