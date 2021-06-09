Kamala to Immigrants: 'Do Not Come'

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discusses the current take on the management of the Covid-19 virus, some of the many aspects that go into a space mission from the mindset of the astronaut, and Canada’s position on UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Guests:

Shobhan Saxena - Journalist on trade, culture, music and football | Covid Right Now, Who is the Real Winner?

Katherine Rahill - Professor, Doctor, Senior Scientist at NASA | The Psychology of Space

Daniel Otis - Journalist on the whole spectrum | UFOs in the Great White North

In the first hour, we were joined by Shobhan Saxena who pointed out that after more than a year of Covid-19 some countries are surprisingly doing much better than others, and some not nearly as good.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Katherine Rahill for an invaluable perspective on the effects of space travel, cellular radiation, mars and moon missions, and much more.

In the third hour, we were joined by Daniel Otis in a discussion about UFO sightings in Canada and what the country is doing as a whole to respond to it.

Also, during her first foreign travel undertaken as a vice-president, Kamala Harris said to Guatemala migrants: "Do not come' [to the US].

