Former Advisor Dominic Cummings Eviscerates UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's COVID Response

Raffaele Mauriello - Professor, author and renowned specialist on International relations, Iran and Islam. | Latest on Indirect Talks for JCPOA
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Cummings Contra Johnson & EHRC Vindicated Snowden
Mohamed Mohamed - Executive Director of the Jerusalem Fund & Palestine Center | Blinken Meets Abbas and Netanyahu & Politics of Gaza and West Bank
In the first hour, Raffaele Mauriello joined Fault Lines to offer the perspective of Iran on America’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as well as the mindset of Hamas sympathizers in the Middle East.
In the second hour, we were joined by Alexander Mercouris to discuss both the accusations hurled at Prime Minister Johnson by Dominic Cummings and Edward Snowden.
In the third hour, we had a conversation with Mohamed Mohamed about the delicate situation between Israel and Palestine and all the complexities that factor into it.
