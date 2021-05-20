New York vs. Donald Trump

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Europe regarding Gaza
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower | Afghanistan After US Leaves
Steve Grumbine - Political, economic and social justice activist | Cryptocurrency & Inflation
Adam Leitman Bailey - NYC real estate attorney | Legal Case Against Trump In NY
In the first hour, we were joined by Alexander Mercouris who helped shed light on how European governments feel about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
In the second hour, Scott Ritter joined in to tell how the Afghanistan military and common folk might react after the withdrawal of all United State’s military assistance. Will the Taliban take over after this change?
In the third hour Fault Lines was joined by Steve Grumbine to give insight on the crypto market and why it is so unpredictable. Then we were joined by Adam Leitman Bailey who walked us through the case from New York City against Donald Trump.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)