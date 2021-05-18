Roe v. Wade Goes Back to the Supreme Court

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed an unexplainable UFO sighting, the future of the party system, and the decision by the Supreme Court to revisit the ruling on Roe versus Wade.

Guests:

Garland Nixon - Political Analyst and host of The Critical Hour | Future of the Democrats/DNC Politics

Mary Ziegler - Professor of law at Florida State University & Author | Roe v. Wade Goes Back to the Supreme Court

Michael Goodwin - Journalist and columnist at NY Post | Prosecution of Trump

In the first hour, we discussed the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and specifically how Biden might interfere in brokering a peaceful resolution. Then we wrapped the hour with UFO coverage across the media sphere.

In the second hour, we were joined by Garland Nixon to discuss the future of two-party politics in the US, what protest movements actually accomplish on this side of the Atlantic, and whether the ruling classes are actually incompetent.

In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mary Ziegler to talk about what the revisiting of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court means to the future of abortion rights. We also heard from Michael Goodwin when we talked about Trump’s unorthodox business and political moves.

