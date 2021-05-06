Massive Protests in Colombia, Trump Launches His Own Social Media Timeline

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about Europe opening up, a Pentagon Inspector General report looking into UAPs, the ongoing protests in Colombia, and why real estate prices are shooting through the roof.

Guests:

Peter Oliver – EU Correspondent for RT International | Less COVID, More Problems: Europe's Battle Over Reopening

Steve Bassett – Executive Director of Paradigm Research Group | What's Coming Next in UFO Politics & Disclosures

Camila Escalante – TV News Producer and Presenter at teleSUR English | Ongoing Protests Over Tax Reform in Colombia

Mark Frost – Economics Professor & Entrepreneur | Shift in Housing As Real Estate Prices Rise Meteorically, History of the USD as Reserve

In our first hour, we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about Europe's fragmented attempts to reopen as more countries' numbers of COVID cases drop, the vaccine rollout accelerates, and more citizens than ever want to travel -- while some countries want to keep travel restrictions in place as they face an ongoing medical crisis.

In our second hour, we were joined by Steve Bassett to talk about what recent disclosures reveal about the American government's plans for UAP disclosures, with a report due to be released this June and the Pentagon's Inspector General investigating sightings of inexplicable craft. Afterward, we were joined by Camila Escalante to talk about the ongoing protests in Colombia as the country's economy shrank by almost 7% last year.

In our third hour, we were joined by Mark Frost to talk about what's driving the skyrocketing real estate prices as more people than ever move to working from home and Mark sees signs of a mass exodus from the suburbs. We then turned to the topic of reserve currencies and the history of the American dollar in the 20th century.

