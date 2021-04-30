44 Killed by Stampede in Israeli Religious Festival, Giuliani Defends Himself After FBI Raid

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about whether Biden can or will back up the aspirations from his speech Wednesday night, the background for the raid on Rudy Giuliani, and the long-term coverup of nursing home deaths in New York.

Guests:

Joel Segal – Former Congressional Staffer & Political Activist | Critical Review of Biden's Address to Congress

Elbert Guillory – Louisiana State Politician | Critical Review of Biden's Address to Congress

Lee Stranahan – Political Analyst and Host of The Back Story | FBI Raid on Giuliani, Dismissing Claims of 'Russian Disinfo' on Ukraine

Michael Goodwin – Journalist and Columnist at The New York Post | FBI Raid on Giuliani, Politicization of the Justice Department

In our first hour we were joined by Joel Segal and Elbert Guillory to go over President Biden's address Wednesday night to a joint session of Congress, looking at whether his administration can fulfill its lofty promises, how Biden views his office and why instead of pushing for bills he's asking Congress to hand them to him, and to get into a debate on capital flight and the definition of infrastructure.

In our second hour we were joined by Lee Stranahan to talk about the raid on former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a new story out in the Washington Post on the FBI alleging Russian disinfo to Giuliani in late 2019, and what Giuliani wanted in Ukraine: evidence of corruption from Hunter Biden.

In our third hour we were joined by Michael Goodwin to talk about aides to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo burying the details of nursing home deaths for almost a full year, from last spring to this January when NY Attorney General Letitia James published her disruptive report. We turned to a conversation on the raid on Rudy Giuliani, the Secret Service apparently protecting Hunter Biden in late 2018, and the worsening partisanship in American media - and ever more worrying politicization of the Department of Justice.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com