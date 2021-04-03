Register
11:51 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fault Lines

    Republicans Fight On Infrastructure, ATTIP Dir Elizondo Talks UFOs, China Power, Ukraine Troop Moves

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202104031082522709-republicans-fight-on-infrastructure-attip-dir-elizondo-talks-ufos-china-power-ukraine-troop-moves/

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl L. Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the Republicans' plan to attack Biden's infrastructure bill, UFOs with the former director of the Pentagon's unacknowledged UFO research program.

    Guests:

    Luis 'Lue' Elizondo - Former Director Of ATTIP | Government's Upcoming Report on UAPs & What We've Learned Through Scientific Observation

    Ian Goodrum - Senior editor and columnist at China Daily | China Signs 25 Year Economic & Military Cooperation Deal With Iran & China's Growth In Response To Hostility From The West

    Camila Escalante - TV news producer and presenter at teleSUR English who also works with Kawsachun News | Bolivia Govt Reconciles the Problems & Injustices Created By The Coup That Violently Removed Evo Morales

    Margaret Kimberly -  Margaret Kimberly is a Senior Columnist and Editor for Black Agenda Report | Why Mass Killings Are So Prevalent In US & Blacks Getting Cozy With Cuomo

    Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Troop Movements in the Ukraine Could indicate A War Over Nord Stream Pipeline

    In the first hour, Former Director of the Pentagon's unacknowledged study into UFOs, Luis Elizondo, gives the goods on what we know through scientific observation about UFOs. 

    We were also joined by Ian Goodrum to discuss China's 25 year deal with Iran for economic and military cooperation. We also discuss the principle of win win relationships versus the scorched earth zero sum playbook of the United States and whether this forces China to alter the tenor of it's interaction on the world stage. 

    At the end of the hour, Camila Escalante provided a fantastic report out of Bolivia on the government as it works through its problems - legal and existential, extending from the Anez coup government. The country's problems are made all the more complicated as the US (backed the coup) is putting pressure on the country to stay it's hand regarding the prosecutions of the coup mongers.

    In the last hour, we were joined with Black Agenda Report's Margaret Kimberly in a discussion on mass killings and why they're so prevalent in the United States compared to other industrialized nations. We also discussed her article on an embattled Cuomo finding a safe space among the black "misleadership" class in New York. This included a shameless comparisons of Gov Cuomo to Emmett Till or the exonerated Central Park Five.

    In the last segment, usually "The Wrap", we were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss troop movements by the Ukrainian military. Mark believes there's an actual chance for a larger conflict due the declining internal dynamic of Western Ukraine in addition to the politics around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    UFO, Russia, Ukraine, Bolivia, vaccine, Joe Biden, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse