Biden's Verbal Attack Against Putin

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the international relationship between the US and Russia, Sen. Ron Johnson and Bolivia.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda – International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia And Twitter Sitting in A Tweet

Jacquie Luqman – Host of By Any Means Necessary and Black Power Media | Ron Johnson’s Alleged Racism

Leo Flores – Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Jeanine Áñez Chávez Arrest

Lee Stranahan – Host of the Back Story | Russian Election ‘Interference’

US Intelligence documents have alleged that Russia, China and Iran have all interfered some way in US politics and elections. Mark Sleboda gives his take on how intelligence is collected and distributed to the civilian population. Lee Stranahan joins the show in the last hour to discuss more on this topic and his history involving years of research into the allegations which include possible Ukrainian influence.

Ron Johnson has found himself under fire for comments he made comparing BLM protestors to protestors present during the 6 January Capitol riot. By Any Means Necessary host Jacquie joins the team to discuss why his statements can be viewed as racism when put into the context of unarmed black men who are killed by police officers.

Bolivia’s Jeanine Áñez Chávez has been ordered to undergo four months of pre-trial detention. Political Analyst Leo Flores talks more about Áñez’s involvement in the Bolivian government uprising which took place in 2019 and her charges that include terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.

