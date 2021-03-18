The Passive and Aggressive Actions of East Asia

Guests:
Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist | Sen. Ron Johnson’s ‘Racism’
Ann Wright – Retired US Army Colonel | DPRK and China
Steve Grumbin – Founder of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action| Yang’s Libertarian UBI
Ron Johnson has recently come under for comments comparing Capitol Riot Protestors to BLM protestors in a questionable way. Ted Rall comes back on the show to discuss the meaning behind Ron’s comments and if they represent some inherent racism. They continue the conversation with Ted to discuss the filibuster.
Kim Yo-Jung, younger sister of Kim Jong-un has issued a statement to the United States warning against causing “a stink” if they “want to sleep in peace”. Ann Wright joins the show to discuss what the actions of North Korea and China mean for US foreign relations and overall security.
The on-going battle for Universal Basic Income continues with NY Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang leading the pack. Steve Grumbin speaks more on what this means for the US economy and inflation.
