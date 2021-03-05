Dr. Seuss Is CANCELLED!

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan report on headlines that include the recent bills passed by Congress, the ‘cancellation’ of Dr. Seuss, German extremist groups and much more.

Guests:

Andreas Peter – Press Officer and Deputy editor-in-chief| AfD’s designation as a Suspected Extremist group

Carmine Sabia – Writer and Editor at SabiaReport.com| Congress Contra January 6th and March 4th

Miko Peled – Author and Human Rights Activist | The ICC, Netanyahu’s Trial and Israeli Elections

Prof. Richard Wolff – Professor of Economics| Liz Warren’s Wealth Tax

Germany’s intelligence services have designated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a suspected extremist group. Andreas Peter joins the show to discuss the reasons behind this decision and its complexity.

DC National Guard Commander William J. Walker, says the Secretary of the Army took over three hours to give approval to deploy a Quick Reaction Force during the capitol riot on January 6th. Carmine Sabia joins the team in questioning why this happened and the lack of urgency to protect the capitol. He continues the conversation to discuss the topic of Dr. Seuss's books being removed because of racial undertones.

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has announced her intention to open an investigation into crimes allegedly committed in the Palestinian territories since 2014. Miko Peled speaks on what role the United Nations has in this investigation and the political pressure behind it.

Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill in the Senate that would impose a new tax on the assets of America’s wealthiest individuals. Professor Richard Wolff gives a breakdown of wealth taxes and why this bill is a step in the right direction.

