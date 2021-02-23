Astronomical Electric Bills in Texas

Guests:
Bradley Blankenship – Political Analyst | Biden Commission to Study Chinese
Mark Frost – Economist | TX Households Face Electric Bills in the $10,000s
The Gaggle - Hosts Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely | Navalny Remains Jailed, G7 and more
Grant Cameron – UFO Investigator and Author | Bob Bigelow Interview
President Joe Biden’s administration is coming up against many challenges in foreign policy relations as China’s human rights activities come into play. Political analyst Bradley Blankenship outlines China’s international relationships and policies regarding Taiwan.
After a winter storm of the century, which resulted in blackouts all over the state, Texans are receiving bills that topple over $10,000. Mark Frost, a former Texan and Economist discusses the role of nuclear gas and the future of nuclear energy in the combat against weather-related issues.
Alexei Navalny will remain behind bars after a Russian court rejected his appeal. The Fault Lines duo is joined by the hosts of The Gaggle, Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely, to discuss foreign involvement in Russian domestic squabbles.
In a recent interview, the founder of Bigelow Aerospace, Bob Bigelow, discussed reverse engineering UFO technology. Author Grant Cameron breaks down what this means about the presence of life beyond the stars.
