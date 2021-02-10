Impeachment Trial Moves Forward

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan continue to discuss the ongoing impeachment trial. The Senate has voted to move forward.

Guests:

Brad Blankenship - Prague-based American Journalist | The Multilateral Era Has Begun

Peter Oliver - EU Correspondent for RT | Starmer / Murray

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Analyst | Iran Could Seek Nukes If Cornered

Garland Nixon - Cohost of The Critical Hour | Impeachment Oral Arguments and Witness Testimony

Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst | Cancel Culture in Journalism

Some states have three sports teams, so the idea of only two political parties for the entire country seems odd. Independents and moderates are starting to form new alliances that may introduce additional interests. Journalist Brad Blankenship joins the show to discuss the upcoming multilateral era.

The United Kingdom's Labour party has been undergoing construction. There is a lot of movement to keep up with. EU correspondent for RT Peter Oliver explains the latest activity and who is replacing whom.

The United States is a beautiful place with all types of different people being able to express themselves. Unfortunately, there is another side that is very dark. Iran has been on the United States' radar forever. Former CIA Analyst John Kiriakou talks about how the leaders of Iran have evolved.

The Capitol riots brought out a perspective most of us knew existed but never thought it would be taken so far. The extremity can be directly correlated to Trump. Garland Nixon, the cohost of The Critical Hour, gives his analysis on the trial. Political analyst Caleb Maupin addresses the heated topic of cancel culture.

