United States Chaos Seems to Have Fueled International Chaos

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ashurkov and the MI-6 Agent
The Gaggle - Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely | Pro-Navalny Protests and the Trial in Moscow
Lee Stranahan - Host of The Backstory | Media to Blame for Radicalizing the GOP
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Trump Impeachment 2.0
Alexei Navalny is a Russian blogger with many allies, including Vladimir Ashurkov. Lately, supporters of Navalny have been protesting in his favor as he faces prison. International security analyst Mark Sleboda gives us the background on Putin's opposition. The Gaggle hosts Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely discuss the uprising.
Placing the blame for the Capitol siege is a topic of conversation. Republicans are trying to move past the event quickly while Democrats want to hold someone responsible. Some people are even arguing that the rioters were not Trump supporters. Host of the Backstory Lee Stranahan argues that the media is to blame for fueling the far right. Independent journalist Daniel Lazare talks about the upcoming Trump impeachment.
