Aside From Trump, Tech Censorship is Turbulent

Guests:
Maram Susli - Political Analyst | Maybe Trump Was the Pied Piper!
Teodrose Fikre - Founder of the Ghion Journal | Overcoming Censorship
Peter Coffin - Author | Why Big Tech Cancelled Trump
Trump has officially been "cancelled". Not just by everyday people and users of the social media platforms, but by the actual social media platforms themselves. His personal accounts, accounts that promote his movements and even any mention of his slogans are being censored. Political Analyst Maram Susli gives her analysis on Trump's legacy as he exits the office. Founder of the Ghion Journal Teodrose Fikre describes the danger of censorship even if it has the best intentions. Author Peter Coffin explains why Trump got cancelled.
