Extra Vaccines and New Strains

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the recent approval of the Moderna COVID vaccine. The UK reported a new COVID virus strain has emerged prompting many countries to close their borders to UK travelers.

Guests:

Andrei Nekrasov - Film Writer and Director | Browder's "Global Magnitsky Act" Sham

Chuck Zlatkin - Political Director of APWU | Trump Moves to Shield DeJoy

Franc Analysis - Host Bruno Franco | What You Don't Know About Biden Nominee Avril Haines

Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst and Author | Media Silent on NY Restaurant Protests

Fault Lines has been covering the questionable activities of billionaire Bill Browder for years. Recently, the Magnitsky Act was adopted on a global scale. Director of 'The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes' Andrei Nekrasov comes back on the show to give the guys an update on the sham.

A hostile takeover is a strategy in business that employs tactics and strategies that ultimately restructure the targeted company. The government has a history of employing destabilizing strategies within and outside its borders. Political Director of APWU Chuck Zlatkin informs us of the master plan against USPS.

Event 21 was a pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Economic Forum. Now we are going through a real pandemic and many of the strategies can be seen. Bruno Franco, the host of Franco Analysis, joins the show for the first time to explain the connection between the event and Joe Biden's cabinet.

In New York City, hundreds came out to protest the COVID lockdowns in support of the restaurant industry. Surprisingly, this received no media coverage. Political analyst Caleb Maupin discusses the protests and the intentional dismissal by news sources.

